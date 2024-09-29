SI

Baker Mayfield Had Erin Andrews Laughing About A Wardrobe Change He Made During Win

Andy Nesbitt

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are 3-1 after beating the Eagles at home on Sunday.
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are 3-1 after beating the Eagles at home on Sunday. / @FoxSports
In this story:

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a fast start at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and then cruised to a 33-16 win to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Mayfield finished the game with 347 yards passing and two touchdowns with no interceptions. The Bucs jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the second quarter and never really faced a challenge against the Eagles, who fell to 2-2 on the season.

After the game Mayfield had a funny moment in his postgame interview with FOX's Erin Andrews. She asked him how they were able to play so well in the Tampa heat, to which Mayfield informed Andrews that he changed his pants at halftime because it was so hot and humid.

This was too good:

Mayfield and the Bucs are back in action this Thursday night when they face the Falcons in Atlanta.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL