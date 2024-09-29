Baker Mayfield Had Erin Andrews Laughing About A Wardrobe Change He Made During Win
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a fast start at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and then cruised to a 33-16 win to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Mayfield finished the game with 347 yards passing and two touchdowns with no interceptions. The Bucs jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the second quarter and never really faced a challenge against the Eagles, who fell to 2-2 on the season.
After the game Mayfield had a funny moment in his postgame interview with FOX's Erin Andrews. She asked him how they were able to play so well in the Tampa heat, to which Mayfield informed Andrews that he changed his pants at halftime because it was so hot and humid.
This was too good:
Mayfield and the Bucs are back in action this Thursday night when they face the Falcons in Atlanta.