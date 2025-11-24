Baker Mayfield Injury: Buccaneers QB Leaves Game After Landing Hard on Shoulder
Baker Mayfield left the Buccaneers’ primetime matchup against the Rams on Sunday night after landing hard on his left shoulder.
After heaving a Hail Mary towards the end zone as the first half came to a close, the 30-year-old quarterback landed hard on his left shoulder before being helped back to his feet by trainers. Here's a look at the play:
Earlier in the game, Mayfield was taken to the blue medical tent after being hit in the left shoulder by a Los Angeles defender. He could be seen struggling to move his entire left arm on the Tampa Bay sideline. The team has officially ruled Mayfield as doubtful to return, and Teddy Bridgewater has taken over for the Tampa Bay offense.
The Buccaneers are 6–4 and have lost two straight amid a flurry of injuries. They trail the Rams 31–7 at halftime.