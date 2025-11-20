Baker Mayfield Paid Huge Compliment to Matthew Stafford Ahead of Bucs-Rams Showdown

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield was asked about Matthew Stafford:



“As long as he was in Detroit, he didn’t get credit for how good he really was. … To me, he’s always been a top 3–5 QB in the league and one of the best, if not the best, pure passer ever in the history of the NFL.”



