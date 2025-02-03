New ESPN Report Details Ben Johnson's Massive Contract With Bears
The Chicago Bears entered a new era in January when they hired Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their new head coach. Johnson has never been a head coach before, but the Bears hope his brilliant play-calling displayed in Detroit will elevate second-year quarterback Caleb Williams and get the franchise back to the postseason.
On Monday, a new report proved they are very confident in his ability to do so. Courtney Cronin revealed for ESPN that Johnson will be making $13 million annually over the duration of his five-year contract with the Bears. That comes out to $65 million in total— a mighty high value for a rookie head coach.
"What's less common for first-time head coaches are substantial salaries," Cronin wrote. "He's believed to be making $13 million per year, whereas Eberflus made $6 million. As one source put it, the Bears 'didn't cut corners' when it came to paying Johnson."
According to Sportico's 2024 valuations, that puts Johnson in seventh among coaches in terms of salary. His $13 million ranks above names like John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, and old boss Dan Campbell. He's behind Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McVay, and Kyle Shanahan.
That money comes with very high expectations. Johnson will be the third head coach for the franchise since 2020, which also marks the last postseason appearance for the organization. Results are expected, and quickly, too.
A big bet on Johnson's potential, and one loaded with both risk and possible payoff.