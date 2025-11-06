Bears’ Ben Johnson Says His Son Excitedly Jumped, Broke His Foot During Preseason Game
Ben Johnson means business every time he steps onto the football field as the coach of the Bears. His fiery coaching style has led to him developing a reputation as one of the most intense coaches in the league.
That’s a trait that seemingly has spread to his son. Johnson appeared on Fox’s First Things First and was asked about his intense demeanor on the sideline. Johnson admitted that his son suffered a foot injury during the preseason while celebrating a big catch from tight end Cole Kmet.
“It sounds like [my family] gets into games just as much as I do. My son broke his foot in the preseason because Cole Kmet caught a 30-yard pass. He jumps of the couch and he breaks his foot. So, they’re invested just like the rest of us,” Johnson said.
Johnson is in his first year as the Bears’ coach. He was one of the most sought-after coaches in the offseason after impressing during his tenure as the offensive coordinator of the Lions. His personality wasn’t quite as forward facing while calling plays in Detroit, but now he’s front and center while on the headset in Chicago. And his intensity shows on virtually every play.