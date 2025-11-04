Bears Trade for Former First-Round Pick to Shore Up Edge Depth
The Bears suffered a blow to their edge depth in Week 9 when Dayo Odeyingbo went down for the year with a torn Achilles. It resulted in a move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline involving a former first-round pick.
With hours to go before the 4 p.m. deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Chicago had traded for Browns DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Tryon-Shoyinka was the 32nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Buccaneers. The Bears are sending a sixth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for the DE and a seventh-round pick.
Tryon-Shoyinka has spent most of the season on the sideline for the Browns this year. He signed a one-year deal worth $4.75 million to join Cleveland in free agency but in eight games has only played 6% of all defensive snaps; instead he’s spent most of his time on special teams, where he’s played 27% of possible snaps. As a result Tryon-Shoyinka has recorded only nine tackles and one QB hit so far this year.
He’ll be asked to do more in Chicago. The Bears need bodies at the edge in light of the Odeyingbo injury and clearly hope the talent that earned Tryon-Shoyinka a first-round selection can be teased out by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
The Browns, meanwhile, are going nowhere and getting an asset for a player who hasn’t really played all that much is a win for GM Andrew Berry.
The Bears are 5-3 entering a Week 10 matchup with the Giants. Cleveland is 2-6 and will be playing the Jets on Sunday.