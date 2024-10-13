Caleb Williams Had NFL Fans in Awe With His Huge Four-TD Game vs. Jaguars
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams delivered a massive game on Sunday vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving Bears fans breathing sighs of reliefs and saying "finally."
The No. 1 pick in last April's NFL draft threw four touchdown passes in the 35–16 win in London, which is the most he's thrown in a singular game during his rookie season. Williams became the first quarterback to throw four touchdowns in a game at Tottenham Spurs Stadium.
Williams completed 23-of-29 pass attempts for 226 yards, which wasn't his most thrown in a game this year. He also ran for 56 yards on four carries. His performance earned him a 124.4 QBR, which is the second highest of his rookie season after last week's 126.2 QBR vs. the Carolina Panthers.
Williams seems to really be finding his footing and confidence, and NFL fans are excited. Check out some of the social media reaction on Sunday.