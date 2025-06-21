Bears' Caleb Williams Needed Just Two Words to Sum Up His Dislike of Packers Fans
The rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers is one of the NFL's oldest, yet the embers of enmity still burn between the two storied franchises. Look no further than Bears quarterback Caleb Williams's appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City on Friday. Williams, speaking on a panel that included Peyton and Eli Manning, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, was asked to describe the "craziest, weirdest" fan experience he's had.
Williams took the opportunity to take a shot at Packers fans.
"They suck," the Bears QB bluntly said.
"After we won at Lambeau [Field]—1-0 at Lambeau right now—So obviously, you try to do the Lambeau Leap," Williams continued. "We actually tried to jump in the crowd where our fans were. They [Packers fans] just started throwing everything at you. They push you off. The Lambeau Leap, it’s a real leap. It’s not a little baby jump, you actually have to high jump, basically. And they’re pushing you, mushing your face."
Williams and the Bears indeed earned the win in the club's final game of the season against Green Bay, who opted to play their starters despite being locked into their playoff seed. So Williams may have earned some bragging rights with the victory.
But there will be no shortage of bulletin board material for the Packers and their fans when the Bears come to town on December 7 this season. First-year Chicago coach Ben Johnson, who spent the last three seasons as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, took a swipe at Packers coach Matt LaFleur during his introductory press conference in January, saying he "kinda enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year."
It seems Williams is taking a page out of his new coach's book when it comes to the rivalry with the Packers.