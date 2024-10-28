Bears DB Caught Gloating Before Hail Mary Issues Sincere Apology to Fans
The Washington Commanders’ 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears was embarrassing for the NFC North side for several reasons, the chief among them being the Bears’ pitiful defense on Jayden Daniels’s game-ending Hail Mary touchdown pass.
But one Bears defender had extra reason to hide his head in his hands on Sunday: defensive back Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson was on the field taunting Commanders fans in the stands moments before Daniels’s throw at the end of the fourth quarter.
Stevenson’s immature move led to him losing his defensive assignment, and he wound up accidentally tipping the ball up in the air to Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown, who easily caught it for the game-winning touchdown.
After Sunday’s disappointing loss, Stevenson shared an emotional apology to Bears fans on social media.
“To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus .... The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen,” Stevenson wrote on X.
Despite his costly mental lapse, Stevenson finished with a team-high seven tackles. He and the rest of the Bears’ defense will look to avoid future miscues and tighten up their game in next week’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.