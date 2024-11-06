Bears' DJ Moore Had Uninspiring Answer When Asked If Matt Eberflus Has Lost the Team
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, for some reason whether it be injury or frustration with the team's current state of affairs, appeared to walk off the field while an offensive play was still ongoing during Chicago's 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked about the play earlier this week and didn't seem able to recall it. Moore, who made an appearance on the Mully and Haugh Show on 670 The Score on Monday, wasn't asked about the play in particular. But Moore was asked if Eberflus, who has a 14-28 record in three seasons as Chicago's coach and has now suffered two straight defeats, has lost the team.
Moore's answer was noncommittal, and not exactly an inspiring endorsement of Eberflus.
"I want to say no," Moore said. "The message yesterday was that we know we’re 4-4 now. It’s just like being 0-0. But you’ve just got to go out there and start stacking wins like we did. And that’s the best thing you can do is win and let the chips fall how they fall after they do so."
The Bears' offense has been one of the worst in the NFL at generating first quarter points, something Moore emphasized needs to change during the radio show appearance.
Despite the presence of first overall pick Caleb Williams under center, 2023 Pro Bowl selection D'Andre Swift at running back, and the likes of Moore, six-time Pro Bowl selection Keenan Allen and '24 first-rounder Rome Odunze at receiver, Chicago has struggled to score points.
The Bears offense ranks 28th in yards and 19th in points per game.
But Eberflus on Monday told reporters he won't take play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
Moore, for his part, said he didn't believe a change in play callers would occur.
"Nah, I don't think that'll happen," Moore said. "We just gotta go back to the drawing board and start putting people in different positions to be able to move the ball, stay on the same page and stick together."
The Bears (4-4) take on the New England Patriots (2-7) in Week 10.