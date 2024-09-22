Bears Fans Not Happy After Fourth Down Play Call Goes Horribly Wrong
Things aren't going well for the Chicago Bears and their fans are not happy about it.
On Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago's much-maligned offense actually put together a competent drive to the red zone. They had first-and-goal at Indianapolis' four-yard line with two minutes left in the first half. Trailing 7-0, it was clear the Bears were in four-down territory in an attempt to tie things up.
With that scenario, a rookie quarterback still looking for his first NFL touchdown pass and a horrid offensive line, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron called three straight runs for running back Khalil Herbert. They gained a total of three yards.
On fourth-and-1 with Caleb Williams, a mobile quarterback, under center, Waldon called for another run play. It was an option with Williams and D'Andre Swift. The Colts sniffed it out and the run went for -12 yards. Yeah, you read that right.
Video is below.
As stated, Williams is a mobile quarterback, so the decision to not get him on a bootleg with an option to run it in or throw it is completely puzzling.
Bears fans took to social media to unload on the play-calling.
Things are going great in Chicago.