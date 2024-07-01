Bears Granting Simone Biles's Husband Jonathan Owens Time Off for Olympics
Simone Biles's husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, will be able to watch his Olympian gymnast wife live at the Paris Olympics for the first time thanks to the Bears.
The Olympics happen to line up at the same time as the Bears' training camp this summer beginning on July 19. The United States Olympic women's gymnastics team, which Biles officially qualified for on Sunday, will compete in qualifying on July 28 and finish on August 1 with the women's all-around final. The Bears are playing in the Hall of Fame Game vs. the Houston Texans on August 1 as well.
However, the Bears graciously slotted some time off for Owens so he can travel to Paris to watch his four-time gold medalist wife compete on the international stage.
"The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he'll be there, yes," Biles said, via USA Today's Nancy Armour. "For just a short little time.
"Anytime we can show up for one another in support, we just get super excited because our schedules don't align that much," Biles continued. "So whenever it does, it's really important for the both of us to show up in support."
Owens couldn't make the trip to Tokyo in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions. Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics because of mental health issues causing the yips.
The couple was married last year. Biles was seen at multiple Green Bay Packers games when Owens was on the team last year.