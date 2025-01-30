Bears Bring in Ex-AFC Offensive Coordinator to Join Brain Trust Under Ben Johnson
In his forthcoming sophomore season, it appears Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will have yet another new direction to turn in good times and ill.
The Bears are hiring former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor as their passing-game coordinator, according to a Wednesday evening report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Taylor, 37, served as the Jaguars' offensive coordinator from 2022 to '24. Under his tutelage, Jacksonville finished in the top half of the league in scoring and total offense his first two seasons before slipping to 26th and 25th, respectively, in '24.
Chicago, long an offensively challenged organization, have not finished in the top half in scoring offense since 2018 or total offense since 2016.
Taylor will work under Ben Johnson, the Bears' new head coach, and Declan Doyle, their new offensive coordinator.
The Norman, Okla. native and brother of Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor won a Super Bowl in 2017 as an assistant quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.