Bears Interim HC Thomas Brown Shares Wild Weight Loss as He Keeps Getting Promoted
Thomas Brown has had quite the ascension through the Chicago Bears' coaching ranks since being hired as passing game coordinator last January.
When former head coach Matt Eberflus decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on November 12, he appointed Brown to take over OC duties in the interim. The Bears fired Eberflus just 17 days later—and named Brown their interim head coach.
Going from passing game coordinator to head coach of an NFL franchise in less than a month's time has had quite the effect on the 38-year-old both mentally and physically, he shared on Tuesday with this wild weight loss story.
"I was trying to go on a weight loss journey about 20 days ago, and I couldn't lose weight at all," Brown explained in his first press conference as interim head coach. I was about 225 the morning of the announcement of being [named] the OC. This morning I was 203."
That's right, Brown has dropped an incredible 22 pounds over the last 22 days.
"What I realized is if you increase tasks to your day, you forget about food," he later continued. "I went a couple days that I really didn't eat. Really didn't think about it. Wasn't hungry. I was thinking about the next moment, what to say to this player, doing game-planning. And I looked up and I'm almost 30 pounds down."
This obviously isn't the ideal way to lose weight, but if it works it works—I suppose.
The Bears are headed to San Francisco this coming Sunday to take on the 5-7 49ers for Brown's head coaching debut. The game is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST from Levi's Stadium.