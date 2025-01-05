Bears’ Jonathan Owens's Lambeau Leap Fail Leads to Lots of Simone Biles Jokes
The Chicago Bears traveled to Green Bay to play the Packers in Week 18. While the Packers were trying to move up in the playoff picture, the Bears had nothing to play for except pride.
And the Bears showed a little pride as they stuck with the Packers in the first half and took a one-point lead into intermission thanks in part to a 1-0 lead in the turnover department. Late in the first quarter Jonathan Owens recovered a fumble that set up a D'Andre Swift touchdown.
After collecting the fumble Owens ran into the end zone to celebrate. At some point he decided to do a Lambeau Leap, despite the fact that he did not score a touchdown. The football gods quickly responded by having him slip and fall, leading to what could be described as the worst Lambeau leap of all-time.
FOX's Kevin Kugler was quick to point out that it was especially funny because of who Owens's wife is.
"Jonathan Owens tried it," said Kugler. "The former Packer who's married to one of the greatest leapers of all-time in Simone Biles, who had to be shaking her head when she saw that."
Amazingly, the slow-motion did Owens some favors because in real time it was downright embarrassing. He's actually lucky he wasn't hurt.
And yes, Biles was in attendance to see the game on the frozen tundra.