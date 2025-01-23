Bears Part Ways With Several Coaches Following Ben Johnson Hire
Ben Johnson is making his mark on the Chicago Bears.
The franchise's new head coach was introduced to the media on Wednesday and he's throwing his weight around. He already took a shot at the rival Green Bay Packers, and now he's reshaping the team's coaching staff.
On Thursday, ESPN Bears insider Courtney Cronin reported several coaches on staff had already been let go. The Bears will not retain offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who acted as the team's interim head coach after Matt Eberflus was fired midseason. Johnson has also let defensive coordinator Eric Washington and offensive line coach Chris Morgan go.
The Bears were 5-12 this season, so it was a good bet the coaching staff was going to be purged once a new head coach was in place. Brown began the year as an offensive analyst in Chicago but was promoted to offensive coordinator after Shane Waldron was fired in early November. Less than three weeks later, he was the team's interim head coach.
Johnson was arguably the most coveted NFL coaching candidate of this cycle and the Bears were able to land him. He came to Chicago after building the Detroit Lions into an offensive juggernaut over the past three seasons.
The Bears are reportedly paying Johnson handsomely, so they will likely back all of his decisions fully.