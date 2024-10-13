Bears Had Perfect Celebration After Caleb Williams’s Third TD Pass in London
In this story:
The Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars are kicking off Sunday's Week 6 action in London and so far the No. 1 pick in last April's draft, Caleb Williams, is putting on a show overseas as he has a career-high three touchdown passes midway through the third quarter.
Williams, who has been getting better each week, found veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen on his third touchdown pass of the game, which gave the Bears a commanding 21-3 lead.
The Bears' offense found a perfect way to celebrate the score, as they all sat down in the end zone and pretended to have a tea party.
Here was that TD:
Well played, Bears.
More From Around the NFL
Published |Modified