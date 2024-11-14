Bears Place Jaquan Brisker on IR After Lengthy Spell in Concussion Protocol
The Chicago Bears placed standout safety Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve Thursday, keeping him sidelined for at least four more games as he recovers from a concussion he sustained earlier in the season.
Brisker had already spent 38 days in concussion protocol after sustaining the head injury during the Bears game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. He reported concussion-like symptoms the following day and entered concussion protocol.
He's missed the last four games with the injury, having dealt with symptoms that kept him from passing the five-step protocol to be cleared by the NFL. Now, he won't be eligible to be activated from IR until Dec. 16 at the earliest, when Chicago takes on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
Brisker, 25, has now been diagnosed with three concussions in as many seasons in the NFL. He suffered one in his rookie season in 2022 and then again the following year in '23.
This season, Brisker has recorded 40 tackles in five games, along with one interception, one sack and one forced fumble.