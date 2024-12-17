Bears Player Blocks Punt With Facemask, Proceeds to Annihilate Vikings Punter
The Chicago Bears had one of the more vicious blocked punts you'll ever see on Monday night.
The Bears were getting hammered by the Minnesota Vikings 27–6 midway through the fourth quarter when they finally had a breakthrough.
The Vikings lined up to punt on fourth-and-16 from their own 46-yard line. Punter Ryan Wright was set to boot the ball away and received the snap when Bears defensive lineman Dominique Robinson busted through the offensive line and blocked the punt with his facemask. But that wasn't all.
As Wright followed through, his foot wound up around Robinson's shoulder and Robinson shoved him down, causing Wright to land hard on his back.
Here's a look at the play:
And one of the best replays of a special teams play you will ever seen:
Oof. Wright will be feeling that in the morning. And he'll be side-eyeing the rest of the special teams unit during film sessions this week.
The Bears turned that blocked punt into points as Caleb Williams threw a touchdown pass to Keenan Allen. In the end, it wasn't close to enough as the Vikings won 30–12.