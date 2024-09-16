Bears Player’s Hilarious Online Response After Getting Punched in the Helmet
The Houston Texans beat the Chicago Bears, 19-13, on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. Things almost got out of hand in the third quarter when Azeez Al-Shaair hit Caleb Williams along the Chicago sideline right before he went out of bounds.
While the hit was clean, the Bears still stuck up for their quarterback by surrounding the Houston linebacker. Al-Shaair, well aware of the situation, literally stood up swinging. He popped right up and popped Bears running back Roschon Johnson in the facemask.
Johson, who wasn't really doing anything but standing there, was clearly shocked. To his credit, he did not swing back. He addressed this decision on social media after the game saying, "It took every bit of my soul not to thrash that boy."
It was a smart choice by Johnson not to retaliate in that moment. The second guy almost always gets penalized. Sure, a flag would have triggered a replay in New York that would have led to an ejection for Al-Shaair, but at what cost to Johnson?