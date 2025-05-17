Bears QB Caleb Williams Did Something Nice for Chicago After Stunning NFL Draft Report
Days after details from an excerpt from a forthcoming book revealed that Caleb Williams didn't want to end up on the Chicago Bears, Williams was seen doing a nice deed for the city's youth.
Williams participated in a Q&A session with students at Whitney Young High School in Chicago this week, where he answered questions about getting drafted in the NFL and his professional football career thus far.
Williams admitted he shed a few tears after the Bears selected him with the No. 1 pick in 2024, and he also expressed how grateful he was for the opportunity. The kids at Whitney Young seemed overjoyed to get to share a special moment with him:
Williams's school visit comes on the heels of a stunning reveal in which Seth Wickersham, author of the forthcoming book, "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," said Williams and his family considered pursuing other options to avoid the Bears in the 2024 draft.
That included seeking legal advice to figure out a way around the league's collective bargaining agreement, as well as thinking about playing in the United Football League instead.
"Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die," Carl Williams, Caleb's father, told Wickersham.
It's worth noting that Williams has already found sweet ways to give back to the Chicago community through his charity, the Caleb Cares Foundation, which seeks to empower youth, prevent bullying and raise awareness for mental health. His recent Q&A session with high schoolers likely wasn't a one-off, as the Bears quarterback has arguably shown he has what it takes to be a role model despite the latest controversy over his reported shunning of the Bears.
All that said, Williams enters Year 2 this fall needing to prove himself as a reliable starter in Chicago. The USC product threw 20 touchdowns against six interceptions and tallied just five wins in his rookie campaign.