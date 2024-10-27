Bears Recreating 'Refrigerator' Perry Play Backfires in Crucial Moment vs. Commanders
The Chicago Bears were one yard away from taking the lead in the fourth quarter over the Washington Commanders on Sunday when disaster struck.
On third-and-goal from the Commanders' 1-yard line, Bears backup center Doug Kramer Jr. reported as eligible and lined up in the I-formation behind quarterback Caleb Williams. The rookie tried to hand it off to Kramer for a big man plunge, but it bounced off his chest and landed right into a pile of Commanders defenders.
A brutal turnover with the game on the line.
The play drew comparisons to the days of William "the Refrigerator" Perry, a 335-pound defensive lineman who scored two rushing touchdowns on similar plays during the Bears' magical 1985 season.
Chicago eventually took the lead in the fourth quarter on Roschon Johnson's 1-yard touchdown plunge, but the Bears lost in dramatic fashion as Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels found Noah Brown on a Hail Mary as time expired to steal an 18–15 win.
As Chicago falls to 4–3, coach Matt Eberflus likely will want the "Refrigerator" Perry play call back.