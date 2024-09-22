SI

Fans Couldn't Believe Bears Were Robbed of an Anthony Richardson Interception

Ryan Phillips

Montez Sweat grabs Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Montez Sweat grabs Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. /
In this story:

The Chicago Bears can't catch a break.

On Sunday, the Bears appeared to have caused a turnover deep in Indianapolis Colts territory, only for it to be ripped away from them.

With the Colts facing second-and-10 from their own 31-yard line, quarterback Anthony Richardson dropped back and immediately found himself in trouble. He was surrounded by Bears defenders, and Montez Sweat got a hand on him. But Richardson appeared to get away and tried to get a pass off when Chicago's DeMarcus Walker knocked the ball out of his hand. It fluttered forward and Andrew Billings grabbed it out of the air for an interception. Or so we thought.

It turned out officials declared the play dead and Sweat was credited with a sack. It was a ridiculous call considering Richardson was still free. The video is below.

It does't sound like the whistle was blown and fans were not happy about the call.

Instead of having the ball deep in Colts' territory, the Bears held firm and forced a punt. Chicago's ensuing drive started at their 14-yard line.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL