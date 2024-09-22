Fans Couldn't Believe Bears Were Robbed of an Anthony Richardson Interception
The Chicago Bears can't catch a break.
On Sunday, the Bears appeared to have caused a turnover deep in Indianapolis Colts territory, only for it to be ripped away from them.
With the Colts facing second-and-10 from their own 31-yard line, quarterback Anthony Richardson dropped back and immediately found himself in trouble. He was surrounded by Bears defenders, and Montez Sweat got a hand on him. But Richardson appeared to get away and tried to get a pass off when Chicago's DeMarcus Walker knocked the ball out of his hand. It fluttered forward and Andrew Billings grabbed it out of the air for an interception. Or so we thought.
It turned out officials declared the play dead and Sweat was credited with a sack. It was a ridiculous call considering Richardson was still free. The video is below.
It does't sound like the whistle was blown and fans were not happy about the call.
Instead of having the ball deep in Colts' territory, the Bears held firm and forced a punt. Chicago's ensuing drive started at their 14-yard line.