Bears' Rome Odunze Shared Fun Story About How His Mom Will Help Him Learn Playbook

May 10, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze during a press conference before Chicago Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze has an interesting method of learning his playbook ahead of the 2024 season.

The No. 9 pick in this year's draft explained how he's always used his mom, or his dad, to help him learn the playbook ahead of a football season. They typically would yell the play at him while he's setting up to run the route. His rookie NFL season will be no different as Odzune said he "for sure" plans on including his mom in his offseason preparation.

"When I go back to Vegas, mom's gonna have to go to work," Odunze said, via ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "She's gonna have to be out there in that 115 degrees. She already knows that."

His learning method has obviously worked in the past as he finished his collegiate career at Washington with two consecutive seasons totaling over 1,000 receiving yards. So, there doesn't seem to be a need to fix something that isn't broken.

Madison Williams is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where she has covered the entire sports landscape since 2022. She specializes in tennis, but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining Sports Illustrated, Madison worked with The Sporting News. She hails from Augustana College and completed a Master’s in Sports Media at Northwestern University. Madison is a dog mom and an avid reader.

