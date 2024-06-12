Bears' Rome Odunze Shared Fun Story About How His Mom Will Help Him Learn Playbook
Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze has an interesting method of learning his playbook ahead of the 2024 season.
The No. 9 pick in this year's draft explained how he's always used his mom, or his dad, to help him learn the playbook ahead of a football season. They typically would yell the play at him while he's setting up to run the route. His rookie NFL season will be no different as Odzune said he "for sure" plans on including his mom in his offseason preparation.
"When I go back to Vegas, mom's gonna have to go to work," Odunze said, via ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "She's gonna have to be out there in that 115 degrees. She already knows that."
His learning method has obviously worked in the past as he finished his collegiate career at Washington with two consecutive seasons totaling over 1,000 receiving yards. So, there doesn't seem to be a need to fix something that isn't broken.