Bears Sign Journeyman Quarterback to Provide Depth Behind Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears are adding to their quarterbacks room ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
The Bears and journeyman quarterback Case Keenum agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is reportedly worth up to $3 million and will see Keenum play for his eighth team since debuting in the NFL in 2013.
Keenum, 37, last played a snap in a regular-season game in 2023 with the Houston Texans, when he was serving as a mentor to then-rookie C.J. Stroud. He was on the Texans' roster in 2024, but never saw game action. Now, he'll look to help aid in the development of Caleb Williams for the Bears as the former No. 1 pick enters his second season in the NFL.
The 12-year veteran has played for seven teams in his career, with Chicago being his eighth stop. He's previously suited up for the Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.
Across his career in the pros, Keenum has thrown 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions while completing 62.3% of his passes. His best season came in 2017 with the Vikings when he threw for 22 touchdowns and seven picks while completing a career-best 67.6% of his throws for 3,547 yards and leading them to the NFC championship game.