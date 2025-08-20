Bears Make Contract Decision About Backup QB Tyson Bagent After Solid Preseason Game
After a solid preseason performance vs. the Bills over the weekend, the Bears are signing quarterback Tyson Bagent to a two-year, $10 million contract extension worth up to $16 million with incentives, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday. Bagent's tenure in Chicago will last through the 2027 season now.
Bagent is entering his third NFL season, but he was eligible for an extension since he went undrafted in 2023. New Chicago coach Ben Johnson decided to lock up his backup quarterback early.
Bagent appears to be Chicago's QB2 behind Caleb Williams after his performance and since Case Keenum is dealing with a leg injury.
The Bears destroyed the Bills, 38-0, in the preseason contest with Bagent leading the charge. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown. He also led two rushing touchdown drives.
Bagent joined Chicago in 2023 and started in four games that season when Justin Fields dislocated his thumb in the middle of the season. Bagent posted a 2-2 record as a starter.