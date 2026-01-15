Caleb Williams reveals mindset behind Bears’ 2025 comeback wins

When the Chicago Bears have needed composure the most this season, quarterback Caleb Williams didn't flinch.

Trailing late in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers, with the Bears' miracle 2025 season hanging in the balance, Williams relied on a mindset that he says he built intentionally, one that's rooted in calm, conditioning, and preparation.

"I feel calm in those moments," he said on Wednesday from Halas Hall. "I feel my conditioning is the best in those moments. I feel that I'm the best in those moments because of what I've prepared to be in those moments."

MORE: Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie class earns impressive ranking from ESPN

That speaks to how Williams views pressure. Where panic and anxiety often creeps in for young quarterbacks, Williams inches closer to clarity. His words speak for themselves: he doesn't get overwhelmed. He trusts his preparation and lets muscle memory take over.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"For myself, it's just next play, next play, next play, and then when you have to go make a play, it's life or death in those moments," Williams said.

That mentality has been on full display this year. Williams has orchestrated seven fourth-quarter comebacks, the most in one season in NFL history by a quarterback under 25. It's extra special that the seventh one came against the Packers and sent them home for the offseason.

However, it's not just about the Packers rivalry. It's an approach to his craft that makes Caleb Williams the kind of player who will always keep the Chicago Bears in games, even when all hope seems lost.

MORE: Despite breakout 2025 season, Bears face long Super Bowl odds

"It's about the next play," Williams said. "It's about the mentality when we're in the moment."

Indeed, there's a burning competitor inside Williams, too. He doesn't like losing. At least, he doesn't like getting embarrassed.

"It's about honestly not wanting to go out that way and getting your tail whooped," he said. "Have a certain mindset, have a certain fight about you, and then it can either be one of your worst moments or one of your greatest moments."

And fight the Chicago Bears have in 2025, all the way to the Divisional Round, where they're facing their toughest task yet: a Sean McVay offense led by Matthew Stafford, the NFL's king of passing yards and touchdowns this year.

Hopefully, it will be another one of Caleb Williams' best moments.

More Chicago Bears News: