Patriots DE Shares One Big Difference Between Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo
The 2024 season will mark the first time a new coach has led the New England Patriots since 2000 when Bill Belichick took over. The person given this task is Jerod Mayo, the team's former inside linebackers coach.
Understandably, the two coaches have very different styles on the field. Patriots defensive end Keion White specifically described what it's like not having Belichick on the field. Apparently, it's much quieter.
“We don’t got Bill cursing us out every play anymore, but it’s still pretty similar,” White said.
White didn't mean this in a bad way. He enjoyed Belichick's coaching style, he admitted.
“I miss it,” White said. “I like Bill. He’s my type of coach, like a hard-a--. I like that. I respond well to things like that. But Mayo’s done a pretty good job, too. It’s all different. Mayo’s doing a really good job of staying true to himself, not trying to fill somebody else’s shoes, but create his own path, and I really respect that.”
White only spent one season under Belichick's leadership, but it was enough time to influence him.