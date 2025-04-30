Ben Affleck Hilariously Recounts the Time He Ran Routes With Tom Brady
Actor Ben Affleck can do a lot of things—he can write, he can direct, he can star in his own films—but sounds like he can also catch a game-winning pass from a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback.
While appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast on Wednesday, Affleck, who is in the process of promoting his new film The Accountant 2, told a hilarious story of the time he ran routes with NFL legend Tom Brady.
Now, if you have seen Good Will Hunting or know even a bit about Affleck, you know he is an extremely proud Bostonian. Which means he is also a diehard New England Patriots fan. So, suffice to say, the chance to play catch with Brady was, as the actor described it, the "greatest day of my life" (aside from the births of his children, he noted).
As for how it all went down, Affleck said he happened to be on vacation at the same place as Brady, who was looking for someone to practice with. "I don't know how much I was helping him. I think he was like, 'I'm gonna f-----g blow this dude's mind, Imma call him up,'" he quipped about the whole set-up.
"But the greatest moment of that experience was he was like, 'O.K. Come here,'" the actor went on. "I get to him, he's like, 'It's the Super Bowl. Fourth quarter. We have 23 seconds. It's 4th & 18.'"
"He goes, 'Just run straight. Don't turn around. I'm gonna get you the ball in the endzone.'"
So on Brady's cue, Affleck started running.
"I don't look back. I'm sure to him it looked like, 'I've never seen somebody run in slow motion before.' But to me, I was going as fast as you can go. I'm wondering, 'When's this ball gonna show up?' And I look, I just feel right out in front of me and ... I reach out and I have to go arms [extended], and I f------ catch the ball."
"It was incredible," he continued. "I called everybody I knew."
Watch the actor tell that story, which had both the Kelces cracking up, in the clip below:
I mean, really, though, what can't this man do? Guess we'll be adding "Super Bowl champion" right underneath "Academy Award winner" on his résumé.