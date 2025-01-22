Ben Johnson Shared Cool Moment With Caleb Williams Before First Bears Presser
A new era begins this week for the Chicago Bears, who recently poached Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions to become their franchise’s new head coach.
Johnson had been one of the most coveted names in the NFL hiring cycle for the last few years, and he finally made the vertical move to head coach this offseason after the Lions’ early postseason exit.
Following his impressive success in Detroit, the widely-hailed offensive mind will be tasked with developing Caleb Williams into the Bears’ reliable franchise quarterback, with the two having an entire offseason to get to know each other better.
Williams and a few other Bears players were seen attending Johnson’s first Bears’ press conference on Wednesday, and the former No. 1 pick shared a pretty cool moment with his new head coach:
It gives off the same energy as Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh pounding Justin Herbert’s chest, only it seems a tad less painful.
Fans surely can’t wait to see what Johnson has in store for Williams and the Bears in 2025.