Bengals Linebacker Gets Shoved, Flops, Knocks Ref’s Hat Off
The Cincinnati Bengals traveled to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 14. It was a close game late in the third quarter when Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush was sacked by Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill.
Linebacker Germaine Pratt piled on and the Cowboys did not appreciate it. As Pratt got up he was shoved by lineman Terence Steele and tight end Luke Schoonmaker. Pratt decided to sell the shove and exaggerate the contact by flopping. As he fell backwards he threw his arms up and one of his hands hit an official who was running in.
The official had his hat knocked off, and for a brief moment it looked like he was going to flop as well, but instead he reached for flag and fired it into the air.
For his role in the incident Schoonmaker was called for unnecessary roughness. Hopefully coaches agree that it was worth it for the look at the ref's face.