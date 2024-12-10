SI

Bengals Linebacker Gets Shoved, Flops, Knocks Ref’s Hat Off

Stephen Douglas

Germaine Pratt overreacts to a shove and takes a ref’s hat off. / @rate_the_refs
The Cincinnati Bengals traveled to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 14. It was a close game late in the third quarter when Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush was sacked by Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt piled on and the Cowboys did not appreciate it. As Pratt got up he was shoved by lineman Terence Steele and tight end Luke Schoonmaker. Pratt decided to sell the shove and exaggerate the contact by flopping. As he fell backwards he threw his arms up and one of his hands hit an official who was running in.

The official had his hat knocked off, and for a brief moment it looked like he was going to flop as well, but instead he reached for flag and fired it into the air.

For his role in the incident Schoonmaker was called for unnecessary roughness. Hopefully coaches agree that it was worth it for the look at the ref's face.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

