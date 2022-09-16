All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 2 Matchup Against Dallas Cowboys

CINCINNATI — The Bengals hit the road to play the Cowboys on Sunday in Dallas.

Will Joe Burrow rebound after turning the ball over five times in Week 1?

The Bengals' offensive line will have to be better, especially with Micah Parsons lining up all across the defensive line. Our staff got it wrong in Week 1. Much like Burrow, we're hoping to redeem ourselves on Sunday.

Here are our staff picks for the Bengals' matchup against the Cowboys:

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 0-1

While Dak Prescott ices his surgically repaired thumb, backup quarterback Cooper Rush is preparing for a Cincinnati defense that held the Steelers offense to 267 total yards and just 16 points in Week 1. Rush has played in 11 games since he was signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

He led the Cowboys to a win over Minnesota last season in his first start. Parsons and the defense lifted the offense to get the win. Rush managed to get his team in position for the winning score on the road. For those reasons I would stray from completely underestimating Cincinnati's opponent this week. I do think they will rely on Ezekiel Elliott, which means Cincinnati's run defense needs to be on point Sunday. Mike McCarthy's team seems to be having the same penalty issues they had last year, committing 10-73 yards against the Buccaneers last week and the Bengals can certainly take advantage of this.

I don't believe Burrow will make the same mental mistakes that he did against Pittsburgh, but I also don't anticipate the line's kinks to be completely ironed out within a week. Parsons will have a huge impact but I think Burrow can overcome it and bounce back on the road.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Cowboys 17

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 0-1

A must-win game already in Week 2. The Bengals cannot afford to start 0-2 this season in the face of the toughest AFC in recent memory. On top of that, between 1990-2019, only 12% of teams that started 0-2 made the playoffs.

None of the 11 did it in 2020 under the new playoff format and you'll never believe this, but none of the seven teams that started 0-2 last year made the playoffs either. The season now hangs in the balance.

Luckily for the Bengals, the Cowboys have about half of their top-ten players missing this game. According to Marcus Mosher, five of Dallas's top-12 cap hits won't play on Sunday. That includes Prescott (5-7 record without him since 2016), Jayron Kearse, Tyron Smith and others.

Parsons gets at least 1.5 sacks in this game, but it's not enough to keep things close with an offense in cement on the other side. If Zac Taylor can't make the play-calling unpredictable enough to get a victory, then his team deserves to miss the playoffs. He does his job and the Bengals get it done.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Cowboys 20

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 0-1

This is a "get right" week for the Bengals. Despite a turnover filled season debut, Burrow finished top-four in passing yards, the defense played lights out, and the team never folded in the face of adversity.

The Cowboys had their own problems Week 1 when Prescott suffered a thumb injury.

Parsons could be dominate for Dallas. He had two sacks, five tackles, and three quarterback pressures against the Buccaneers last week. Parsons will rush from both edges attacking the weakness of the line. Although he shined and the defense came up with stops to produce four field goals last week, Leonard Fournette had a big day, finishing with 127 yards on 21 carries.

Joe Mixon should be the x-factor in this game. Glimpses of a Mixon breakout showed in the opener, but he could not consistently get in stride with the struggles of the offensive line. Mixon's ability to get going will open up Cincinnati's offense. He also proved he's a reliable option in the passing game, finishing with seven catches for 63 yards.

The Bengals offensive weapons coupled with the defense going against a backup quarterback with a questionable offensive line will be too much in this one as Cincinnati gets back on track.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Cowboys 13



Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 0-1

In Week 1, Burrow had the worst game of his career, turning the ball over five times. I don’t see that happening again. Burrow bounces back in a big way against the Cowboys, leading the Bengals to a convincing win.

On the defensive side, they are going up against a backup quarterback (Cooper Rush) with Prescott out, so they are in a great position to pick up where they left off last week.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Cowboys 10

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 0-1

Similar to last week, the Bengals should be heavy favorites, but unlike last week they should actually hold up their end of the bargain.

The Bengals just need to avoid shooting themselves in the foot on offense. The defense should stifle Rush and this Cowboys' offense, but if they are given short fields and free points like last week, then it becomes an upset possibility. Watch for Trevon Diggs to make an impact one way or another. He could get beat for a couple long plays to Ja'Marr Chase or he could make some plays on the ball and come away with an interception.

The Bengals also need to make sure that Parsons is always accounted for in protection. Parsons is a monster of a pass rusher and had the highest pass rush win rate of the week in Week 1. If they can manage turnovers and slow down the Cowboys pass rush, then they should walk away with a two score victory.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Cowboys 13

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Reporter

Season Record: 0-1

Week 1 wasn't the same Burrow we'll see in Week 2. It was his first game following the appendectomy and it was the first game for the offensive line together. Burrow bounces back on the road.

Parsons is scary and he'll be productive, but the offense will finally get it going. If Tee Higgins is out, I think Hayden Hurst finds the endzone. I like Ja'Marr Chase against anyone. The Bengals defense shines again. I know back-up quarterbacks still scare fans a little, but they will be fine. The Bengals start the season 1-1 again and win their first road game of the season. I want to say they can put up 30, but Parsons and company don't let that happen.



Prediction: Bengals 24, Cowboys 13

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 0-1

The Bengals had a rough Week 1 offensively, but the Cowboys struggled in their first game as well. Dallas will be missing key pieces on their roster, and they don’t have the weapons Cincinnati has. Even if the Cowboys’ defense keeps them in the game, it’s difficult to expect Rush to do the same for his team.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Cowboys 13

James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 0-1

The defense continues to look great and find themselves getting into the end zone once in this one. Meanwhile, the offense protects the ball and does a far better job protecting Burrow as well. Cincinnati gets right in Dallas, winning by three scores.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Cowboys 10

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 0-1

Russ called it a must-win. Some may call it dramatic, but the Bengals can't lose to Mitch Trubisky and a quarterback named Rush in back-to-back weeks if they expect to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Would the Bills go to Dallas and blowout the Cowboys? Would the Chiefs? The Bengals are supposed to be in that class of AFC contenders.

Burrow rebounds in a big day, Mixon averages 4.5 yards-per-carry and the Bengals beat the Cowboys on the road.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Cowboys 17

