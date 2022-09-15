Skip to main content

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Viral Photo of Him Flipping Minkah Fitzpatrick The Double Bird

Chase liked the picture.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase went viral on Tuesday night when photographer Emilee Chinn posted a photo of the Bengals' star giving Steelers safety the double bird during Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. 

"Pretty cool picture," Chase said with a smile on Wednesday. 

The two stars battled all game long. Chase finished with 10 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown. Fitzpatrick also had a stellar game, finishing with 14 tackles, one interception and a blocked extra point.

Chase didn't get into details about why he decided to make the gesture. 

"I don't wanna talk about that," he said. "I think it was like my third catch."

This is just the latest development in the rivalry between the Bengals and the Steelers. Check out the photo here

