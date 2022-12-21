The radio host has Joe Burrow on his podcast weekly.

CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals.

The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy."

"I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."

The Bengals own the second-longest winning streak in the NFL at six games (San Francisco is on a seven-game streak).

They are heating up at the exact right time as Baltimore awaits the return of its quarterback to an offense that hasn't thrown a passing TD in December.

"They were totally flat against Tampa on the road. A decent team and came roaring back. They have two running backs. Three receivers, tight end, now Burrow's getting protection. Defense doesn't have stars but usually schemes brilliantly at half and shuts you down. Cincinnati by a nose best team in the league."

Cowherd has Burrow on his podcast weekly and isn't wavering with his praise for the team. Cincinnati started rough at 0-2, but is now looking like one of those rare teams that cracks the playoff pack after opening with two losses.

Cincinnati travels to New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

Watch: Joe Burrow Ties TD Passes Career-High With Strike To Mitchell Wilcox

La'el Collins: Joe Burrow 'Is Everything I Thought He Was'

The Ringer's Steven Ruiz: Joe Burrow 'Doesn't Have Arm Strength'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Ja'Marr Chase's Spectacular Performance Against Cleveland Browns

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Big Win Over Cleveland Browns

DJ Reader's Stellar Play Commands Respect From Bengals' Teammates and Opponents

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

Joe Burrow Pokes Fun At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos After National Championship Wins

Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals' Win Over Browns

Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Boyd

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok