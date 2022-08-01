Bengals Need More From Tight End Position This Season

When C.J. Uzomah signed with the Jets, the Bengals lost a player that had big play potential, but was also privy to extended disappearing acts.

In 2021, Uzomah finished with 49 receptions on 63 targets, 493 yards, and five touchdowns. However, he only had two games with five or more receptions and scored his last touchdown of the season in Week 7.

When you're on a team with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd—you're not going to get a ton of looks. Those four are going to get the majority of touches on offense, but you still need reliable complimentary players around the talented quartet.

As defenses prepare for the Bengals in 2022, they'll have new strategies and tactics in an attempt to neutralize Cincinnati's top playmakers. That's where Hayden Hurst comes in—or so the Bengals hope.

Hurst was sort of stuck in no man's land with the Falcons. He had a solid first season with them, hauling in 56 receptions on 88 targets (35 resulted in a first down) for 571 yards and six touchdowns. That production was slashed last season. He finished with just 26 receptions (31 targets) for 271 yards and three touchdowns. While Hurst posted a career high 83.9% catch rate, the Falcons were a sinking ship from day one and relied heavily on rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Now, with a chance to revitalize his career, Hurst has an opportunity to become a larger part of a more potent offense led by Joe Burrow. He can also use the attention garnered by Cincinnati's receiving trio to his advantage. Hurst will likely face plenty of one-on-one matchups, mostly against linebackers, and his athleticism should put him in position to win a large majority of those battles.

The Bengals need to force defenses to take the threat of Hurst seriously. If Burrow is forcing passes to Chase or Higgins in double coverage, defenses won't worry about Hurst to the level they need to. Targeting him early and often in plus matchups will force defenses to adjust, opening things up for their dynamic receiving corps.

As Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report pointed out, Hurst is one of the most overlooked additions of the offseason.

"Hurst might be one of the most unlucky players in the NFL. After the Ravens took him in the first round of the 2018 draft, he only caught 13 passes for 163 yards in his first season. By his second year, Mark Andrews had become a bona fide weapon.Then he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons, where he posted respectable numbers as the team's top tight end. He drew 88 targets and converted them into 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. "Hurst now gets an opportunity to show off his pass-catching chops. With defenses focusing on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, he should have his best season to date."

The Bengals' offense needs to ensure that Hurst isn't overlooked or ignored. With a new offensive line, a highly anticipated season from Mixon, and another year with an All-Pro caliber quarterback with his trio of playmaking receiver, Hurst can be a massive breakout player in the NFL.

