Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Cornerbacks Face Wide Receivers in 1-on-1s For First Time

Wide receivers faced cornerbacks for the first time in 1-on-1s on Tuesday.

Ja'Marr Chase and Chidobe Awuzie both won a round of their two round matchup. Tyler Boyd and Mike Hilton also faced each other twice, with Boyd catching one of the two passes thrown his way.

Rookie Cam Taylor-Britt had some issues in the drill, getting beat by Trenton Irwin and Mike Thomas.

Dax Hill went up against Hayden Hurst. He was in a good position against the veteran tight end, but Hurst won at the catch point and was able to haul in the pass.

Eli Apple had some success early, but appeared to tweak his quad in 11-on-11s. Taylor described the injury as "minor."

Taylor-Britt took Apple's spot in the secondary and handled himself well after a shaky start to practice.