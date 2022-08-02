Skip to main content

Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Cornerbacks Face Wide Receivers in 1-on-1s For First Time

Players wore pads for the first time on Tuesday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Tuesday, as the players wore pads for the first time. Here are some key takeaways from the session:

No Burrow

Aug 1, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), who is recovering from appendicitis, uses a golf cart to get around during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow wasn't at practice. 

"I've encouraged him to get as much rest as possible," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He pops in on the meetings. Take it day to day whether he's gonna be out here or not."

Burrow was at Monday's practice, but was clearly in some discomfort. Rest is probably best for him and for the team long-term. 

One-on-One's

Aug 1, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receivers faced cornerbacks for the first time in 1-on-1s on Tuesday. 

Ja'Marr Chase and Chidobe Awuzie both won a round of their two round matchup. Tyler Boyd and Mike Hilton also faced each other twice, with Boyd catching one of the two passes thrown his way. 

Rookie Cam Taylor-Britt had some issues in the drill, getting beat by Trenton Irwin and Mike Thomas.

Dax Hill went up against Hayden Hurst. He was in a good position against the veteran tight end, but Hurst won at the catch point and was able to haul in the pass. 

Eli Apple had some success early, but appeared to tweak his quad in 11-on-11s. Taylor described the injury as "minor." 

Taylor-Britt took Apple's spot in the secondary and handled himself well after a shaky start to practice.  

Hayden Hurst Takes Exception to Hit

USATSI_18803009_168390307_lowres

Hurst got in Taylor-Britt's face after taking exception to a hit during team drills. The rookie delivered a hard hit that Hurst didn't like. 

No punches were thrown and the guys were quickly separated by teammates. 

The Bengals still aren't allowed to tackle in practice according to NFL rules. That could change as soon as Friday, but it's unclear if they'll get the green light from the coaching staff. 

