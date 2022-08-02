Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow.

The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary.

Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups against Chase and Apple has held his own against the star wide-out.

"Oh hell yeah," Chase said when asked if he was having fun going back and forth with Apple. "Eli is Eli. He brings his own energy every day.

"He pisses me off, yeah, I ain't gonna lie. He pisses me off a little bit, but that's the fun part of football. Nothing but competitive, just getting each other better as teammates."

Chase has been dominant, but that should also make Apple better ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Watch the entire locker room interview with Chase below. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

