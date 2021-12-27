Skip to main content
    Bengals Set NFL Record Following Offensive Explosion in Win Over Ravens

    Cincinnati's young stars have put on a show this season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals crushed the Ravens 41-21 on Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati swept Baltimore for the first time since 2015 and set a new NFL record in the process. 

    The Bengals are the first team in NFL history to have a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers that are 25 or younger in the same season according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

    Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards in Sunday's win, which is a franchise record and the fourth-most in NFL history. Tee Higgins (194) and Ja'Marr Chase (125) both topped the 100-yard mark and Joe Mixon scored two touchdowns in the victory. 

    Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards this season and Chase has 1,163 receiving yards. Mixon isn't far behind with 1,159 yards and Higgins eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on Sunday (1,029).

    They're the first quartet to reach those milestones and they did it in just 15 games. Those numbers could go up significantly over the next two weeks. 

    The Bengals are 9-6, but they need to win one more game to clinch their first AFC North title since 2015. They host the Chiefs in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
