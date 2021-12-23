Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Bengals Players Are Making an Impact in the Community This Holiday Season

    This is great to see.
    Author:

    Plenty of Bengals have been actively giving back this holiday season. 

    A number of players including Ja’Marr Chase, Sam Hubbard, and D.J. Reader kicked off the holidays by providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need. 

    The acts of service continued into December as members of the team both of longer tenures and fresh faces to the organization embodied the Greater Cincinnati community as their own.

    Hubbard hosted 20 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati to a shopping spree at King Athur’s Court Toy Store in Oakley.

    The hometown hero also teamed up with Homage, an Ohio-based apparel company, to launch the Ohio Fed campaign. All proceeds from the campaign collection benefits the Sam Hubbard Foundation and Freestore Foodbank.

    Hubbard raised over $80,000 for the Freestore Foodbank in 2020. The nonprofit was one of his stops at Thanksgiving to provide their workforce development students meals. Hubbard’s continued partnership with the Freestore Foodbank is a staple in his foundation to fight food insecurity. 

    Hubbard is the Bengals' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

    Joe Mixon gifted 28 kids with new bikes. He partnered with Strikes for Kids to surprise those children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cincinnati and treat them to a night out at Main Event in West Chester.

    "This community has embraced me and become a second home for me,” Mixon said at the event. “So to be able to give back and inspire these children is the least I can do." 

    Mixon has become a beloved player by the Bengals fan base during his time in stripes; whether it’s his passion for football, game day ritual of playing toss with fans in the stands, interactions with his supporters, or actions in the community.

    He has put on or been a part of football camps, back-to-school shopping sprees, and night outs at places like Main Event. All of Mixon’s charitable work has centered around giving back to kids.

    Evan McPherson and Dave Lapham joined First Star Logistics at their Christmas Giveback Party to spend time with Back2Back Ministries. The kicker and radio analyst spoke to the kids, signed autographs, and helped hand out gifts.

    Quinton Spain hosted a holiday food drive in tandem with the Freestore Foodbank.

    Trayveon Williams partnered with Austin’s Landing in Miamisburg for a meet and greet as part of their toy drive. Fans were asked to bring a new, unwrapped gift in exchange for a picture and autograph from Williams. The donations benefitted multiple charities in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.

    The Bengals are in the midst of a playoff push with their biggest game at Paul Brown Stadium since 2015 against Baltimore on Sunday. It’s great to see players involved in the community this holiday season, even though they're focused on making a postseason run.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Read More

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos

    Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver

    It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line

    Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad

    Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos

    Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos

    Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

    Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success

    Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) high fives fans after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Players Are Making an Impact in the Community This Holiday Season

    18 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates the sack during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Snubbed: Three Bengals That Should be Pro Bowlers

    1 hour ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Pro Bowl? Joe Mixon Has His Eyes on Bigger Things

    2 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Ravens
    News

    Three Bengals Players Named to Pro Bowl

    13 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Ravens Star Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Bengals

    17 hours ago
    JOe MIxon
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Mixon, Reader, Prince and Others

    18 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rolls out during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Did Joe Burrow Take Shot at the City of Cincinnati?

    18 hours ago
    Pooka Williams Returner
    News

    Bengals Rookie Pooka Williams Suspended for Violating NFL's Policy on PED's

    19 hours ago