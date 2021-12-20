Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run the Ball on 3rd-and-8 Against Broncos
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor opted to run the ball on 3rd-and-8 with two minutes remaining in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Broncos.
Samaje Perine picked up three yards, Cincinnati punted and the defense stopped Drew Lock and the Denver offense to secure the victory.
There's been plenty of debate about Taylor's decision to run it, but the third year head coach admitted he didn't think long about throwing the ball on 3rd-and-8 with the way the Bengals' defense was playing.
"No, not really," Taylor told Dave Lapham after the game. "It's their [the defense] job to step like they had done all game and I felt like they had done a great job controlling the game. And we had full faith that they were going to be able to tee off, get pressure on the quarterback and make the plays we needed to."
Denver's final drive started at their own 25-yard line, but Cincinnati knocked them back to the 6-yard line after Trey Hendrickson drew a holding penalty and Larry Ogunjobi sacked Drew Lock.
The Bengals' defense secured the win. For more on the decision to run it, read my column here.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos
Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos
Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver
It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line
Read More
Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad
Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos
Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos
Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops
Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success
Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?
Bengals Place Darius Phillips on IR, Sign Punter to Practice Squad
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers
Three Thoughts on Cincinnati's Loss to San Francisco
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers
Bengals Get Positive Update About Trey Hendrickson
Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to 49ers in OT 26-23
Bengals Have Big Advantage in One Key Area Against 49ers
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals