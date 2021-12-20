Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run the Ball on 3rd-and-8 Against Broncos

Cincinnati is 8-6 and tied for first place in the AFC North.

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor opted to run the ball on 3rd-and-8 with two minutes remaining in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Broncos.

Samaje Perine picked up three yards, Cincinnati punted and the defense stopped Drew Lock and the Denver offense to secure the victory.

There's been plenty of debate about Taylor's decision to run it, but the third year head coach admitted he didn't think long about throwing the ball on 3rd-and-8 with the way the Bengals' defense was playing.

"No, not really," Taylor told Dave Lapham after the game. "It's their [the defense] job to step like they had done all game and I felt like they had done a great job controlling the game. And we had full faith that they were going to be able to tee off, get pressure on the quarterback and make the plays we needed to."

Denver's final drive started at their own 25-yard line, but Cincinnati knocked them back to the 6-yard line after Trey Hendrickson drew a holding penalty and Larry Ogunjobi sacked Drew Lock.

The Bengals' defense secured the win. For more on the decision to run it, read my column here.

