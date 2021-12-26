Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Blowout Win Over the Ravens

The Bengals won a massive AFC North matchup against the Ravens on Sunday to move into sole possession of first place. Here are our winners and losers from Sunday's game:

Winners

Joe Burrow

Burrow had a career game Sunday, throwing for 525 yards and four touchdowns. The 525 passing yards are the new franchise record for most passing yards in a single game. If he continues to play at this level, the Bengals have a good chance to lock up the AFC North in the final weeks of the regular season.

Tee Higgins

The second-year receiver crossed the 1,000-yard mark on Sunday with a 194 yard performance. His two touchdowns helped the Bengals pull away from the Ravens and secure the win. Higgins has been on a tear as of late, with big performances in four of his last five games.

Ja’Marr Chase

After a bit of a slump from the rookie receiver, he bounced back against the Ravens with seven receptions for 125 yards. Despite beating the Ravens deep multiple times the first time they played, most of his yards came on intermediate throws with good run after, which shows his versatility and athleticism.

Zac Taylor

This is the biggest win of Taylor’s career. They haven't won the AFC North yet, but they took a big step toward that goal on Sunday. With two games remaining, the Bengals need another win to secure the AFC North, but sweeping the Ravens puts them in position to win the division for the first time since 2015.

Losers

Third Down Defense

It’s hard to find losers in this game, but the Bengals third down defense wasn’t great. In the second quarter, the Bengals gave up three 3rd and longs of 9 yards or more. They need to fix their problems on their down before the Chiefs coming to town next week.

