Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Blowout Win Over the Ravens
The Bengals won a massive AFC North matchup against the Ravens on Sunday to move into sole possession of first place. Here are our winners and losers from Sunday's game:
Winners
Joe Burrow
Burrow had a career game Sunday, throwing for 525 yards and four touchdowns. The 525 passing yards are the new franchise record for most passing yards in a single game. If he continues to play at this level, the Bengals have a good chance to lock up the AFC North in the final weeks of the regular season.
Tee Higgins
The second-year receiver crossed the 1,000-yard mark on Sunday with a 194 yard performance. His two touchdowns helped the Bengals pull away from the Ravens and secure the win. Higgins has been on a tear as of late, with big performances in four of his last five games.
Related: Watch Highlights From Sunday's Game Here
Ja’Marr Chase
After a bit of a slump from the rookie receiver, he bounced back against the Ravens with seven receptions for 125 yards. Despite beating the Ravens deep multiple times the first time they played, most of his yards came on intermediate throws with good run after, which shows his versatility and athleticism.
Zac Taylor
This is the biggest win of Taylor’s career. They haven't won the AFC North yet, but they took a big step toward that goal on Sunday. With two games remaining, the Bengals need another win to secure the AFC North, but sweeping the Ravens puts them in position to win the division for the first time since 2015.
Related: Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens
Losers
Third Down Defense
It’s hard to find losers in this game, but the Bengals third down defense wasn’t great. In the second quarter, the Bengals gave up three 3rd and longs of 9 yards or more. They need to fix their problems on their down before the Chiefs coming to town next week.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place
Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens
Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Ravens With AFC North on the Line
Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season
Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl
Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl
Read More
Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush
Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16
Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8
Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos
Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos
Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver
It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line
Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad
Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos
Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos
Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops
Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success
Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals