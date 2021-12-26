Skip to main content
    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Blowout Win Over the Ravens

    Cincinnati beat Baltimore to improve to 9-6 on the season.
    Author:

    The Bengals won a massive AFC North matchup against the Ravens on Sunday to move into sole possession of first place. Here are our winners and losers from Sunday's game:

    Winners

    Joe Burrow

    Burrow had a career game Sunday, throwing for 525 yards and four touchdowns. The 525 passing yards are the new franchise record for most passing yards in a single game. If he continues to play at this level, the Bengals have a good chance to lock up the AFC North in the final weeks of the regular season.

    Tee Higgins

    The second-year receiver crossed the 1,000-yard mark on Sunday with a 194 yard performance. His two touchdowns helped the Bengals pull away from the Ravens and secure the win. Higgins has been on a tear as of late, with big performances in four of his last five games.

    Related: Watch Highlights From Sunday's Game Here

    Ja’Marr Chase

    After a bit of a slump from the rookie receiver, he bounced back against the Ravens with seven receptions for 125 yards. Despite beating the Ravens deep multiple times the first time they played, most of his yards came on intermediate throws with good run after, which shows his versatility and athleticism.

    Zac Taylor

    This is the biggest win of Taylor’s career. They haven't won the AFC North yet, but they took a big step toward that goal on Sunday. With two games remaining, the Bengals need another win to secure the AFC North, but sweeping the Ravens puts them in position to win the division for the first time since 2015.

    Related: Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

    Losers

    Third Down Defense

    It’s hard to find losers in this game, but the Bengals third down defense wasn’t great. In the second quarter, the Bengals gave up three 3rd and longs of 9 yards or more. They need to fix their problems on their down before the Chiefs coming to town next week.

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26
