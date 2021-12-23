Three Bengals Players Named to Pro Bowl

Cincinnati will be well represented in Las Vegas.

CINCINNATI — Bengals standout rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, running back Joe Mixon and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were each named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday night.

Chase is the lone starter of the trio.

“It’s a tremendous honor for our players to be recognized among the league’s best by their peers, coaches and fans,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “Ja’Marr, Trey and Joe have had terrific seasons, and their contributions both on and off the field have been critical for us all year long. Those three, as well as our players who were voted as alternates, are major reasons we are in position to achieve our goals this season.”

Chase has already set the Bengals rookie record for touchdowns (10). He leads the team in receptions (61) and receiving yards (1,038).

He's the sixth rookie in Bengals' history to be voted to the Pro Bowl. He joins A.J. Green (2011), Andy Dalton (2011), Cris Collinsworth (1981), Isaac Curtis (1973) and Lemar Parrish (1970).

Hendrickson leads the team and ranks fifth in the NFL with 13 sacks, which already are the third-most in team history. He's recorded at least a half-sack in 10-straight games, which is a Bengals record.

Mixon ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (1094), second in rushing attempts (262) and third in rushing touchdowns (12). He's just three rushing scores from tying Ickey Woods’ single-season team record of 15, set in 1988. Mixon also has two touchdown receptions, which means he's just three scores short of tying Carl Pickens’ team record of 17 touchdowns, set in 1995.

Five Bengals were voted in as alternates, including Joe Burrow. The star quarterback joins longsnapper Clark Harris as second alternates. Defensive end Sam Hubbard and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi are fourth alternates and cornerback Mike Hilton is a fifth alternate.

The 2022 Pro Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 6. It will be televised live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

