    December 20, 2021
    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win Over Broncos

    Cincinnati beat Denver 15-10 on Sunday.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Eli Apple played well in Sunday's 15-10 win over Denver

    Broncos star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy didn't have a catch and on four targets.

    He took a shot at Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Twitter following the victory. 

    "Best play he made all game," Apple tweeted when referring to Jeudy knocking the ball down on what would've been a game ending interception. 

    It didn't take long for the Broncos wide-out to respond. 

    "I ain’t gonna cap withcha jit go watch film and see how I was really torching y’all," Jeudy tweeted. 

    "I’m sure you was but Dang bro why you ain’t get on the stat sheet at least then?" Apple responded. 

    Jeudy deleted his tweet shortly after sending.

    It wasn't the only thing Apple said on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets below. 

    Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) attempts to make a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and cornerback Mike Hilton (21) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
