Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late-Game Passing Against Ravens

Cincinnati beat Baltimore on Sunday to improve to 9-6 on the season.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow threw for a Bengals record 525 yards in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Ravens.

The star quarterback didn't feel bad after head coach Zac Taylor continued to call passing plays late in the game.

“This is the NFL,” Burrow told Mike Florio. “This isn’t peewee, this isn’t high school where you go out and run up the score. You play until the final whistle. I don’t care what the score is. We’ve been in spots where teams go out and do that to us. They did it to us last year. No sympathy from me.”

The Ravens didn't publicly complain after the game, but it's fair to wonder if head coach John Harbaugh was frustrated with the way things ended.

“They call their plays, we call our plays,” Harbaugh said.

The Bengals are 9-6 on the season and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. They're one victory away from winning the division. They host the Chiefs next week at Paul Brown Stadium.

“Our guys need to develop a killer instinct right now. Now’s the time that we have to be playing our best football," Taylor said. "Baltimore’s been in this position before, and they never quit. You can start doing some of those things where all the sudden they score, and it’s a one possession game, and you have to start throwing again. We saw that too much on tape from them to be able to get back in the game, so that’s why we did what we did.”

For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.

