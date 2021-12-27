Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late-Game Passing Against Ravens

Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Joe Burrow on Late-Game Passing Against Ravens: 'This is the NFL'

    Cincinnati beat Baltimore on Sunday to improve to 9-6 on the season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow threw for a Bengals record 525 yards in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Ravens.

    The star quarterback didn't feel bad after head coach Zac Taylor continued to call passing plays late in the game. 

    “This is the NFL,” Burrow told Mike Florio. “This isn’t peewee, this isn’t high school where you go out and run up the score. You play until the final whistle. I don’t care what the score is. We’ve been in spots where teams go out and do that to us. They did it to us last year. No sympathy from me.”

    The Ravens didn't publicly complain after the game, but it's fair to wonder if head coach John Harbaugh was frustrated with the way things ended. 

    “They call their plays, we call our plays,” Harbaugh said.

    The Bengals are 9-6 on the season and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. They're one victory away from winning the division. They host the Chiefs next week at Paul Brown Stadium.

    “Our guys need to develop a killer instinct right now. Now’s the time that we have to be playing our best football," Taylor said. "Baltimore’s been in this position before, and they never quit. You can start doing some of those things where all the sudden they score, and it’s a one possession game, and you have to start throwing again. We saw that too much on tape from them to be able to get back in the game, so that’s why we did what we did.”

    For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Joe Burrow Admits 'Wink' Martindale's Comments Fueled Historic Performance

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place

    Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

    Read More

    Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Ravens With AFC North on the Line

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos

    Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Burrow
    News

    Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late-Game Passing Against Ravens

    just now
    Joe Burrow, Don Wink martindale
    Gameday

    Joe Burrow Admits Don 'Wink' Martindale's Comments Fueled Historic Performance

    4 hours ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Three Down Look: Bengals Roll Ravens 41-21, Take Control of AFC North

    5 hours ago
    Tee Higgins Ravens
    Gameday

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

    5 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Blowout Win Over the Ravens

    7 hours ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) reacts with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens 41-21, Take Sole Possession of First Place in AFC North

    8 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Ravens
    Gameday

    Joe Burrow Joins Elite List Following Huge Performance Against Ravens

    8 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, bengals huddle
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for Touchdown, Bengals Crushing Ravens

    8 hours ago