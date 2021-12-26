Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens 41-21, Take Sole Possession of First Place in AFC North

The Bengals improve to 9-6 and move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals needed to beat the Ravens on Sunday to keep their chances of winning the division alive and that's exactly what they did in from of 63,922 fans that were in attendance at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati scored early and often in the 41-21 beatdown. Baltimore took at early 7-3 lead, but the Bengals didn't flinch.

Cincinnati improves to 9-6 on the season and 4-1 in the division. They're in sole possession of first place in the AFC North with two weeks left in the regular season.

Here are some postgame observations:

Let Joe Cook

Joe Burrow was magnificent on Sunday against the Ravens. He completed 37-of-46 passes for a career-high 525 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Burrow's 525 passing yards are the most in Bengals history. He broke Boomer Esiason's record of 490 yards in 1990.

Burrow made sure he found all three of his star wide receivers for big plays.

Tee Higgins led the way with 12 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase had seven receptions for 125 yards and Tyler Boyd finished with three receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Burrow had a perfect passer rating at halftime, completing 18-of-21 throws for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

Got Points?

The Bengals scored on their first seven possessions of the game on Sunday. They kicked a field goal on the first possession of the game, before scoring four-straight touchdowns to take a 31-14 halftime lead.

Cincinnati went on a 19-play, 68-yard drive on their first possession of the third quarter that took 10:29 off the clock. The drive ended with a 36-yard Evan McPherson field goal, but the damage was done.

Bengals Record

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacked Josh Johnson in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He has 14 sacks on the season, which is the most in Bengals' history.

Hendrickson has recorded at least half a sack in 11-straight games. The NFL record is 12-straight. Hendrickson has a chance to break the record with two regular season games remaining.

Closing in on Another Record

Joe Mixon had one rushing and one receiving touchdown on Sunday. He has 16 total scores this season, which ties Pete Johnson for the second-most in Bengals' history.

Mixon is just one touchdown away from tying Carl Pickens (17) for the most in team history.

Up Next

The Bengals host the Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.

