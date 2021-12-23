Snubbed: Three Bengals That Should be Pro Bowlers

Cincinnati should have a few more players in the annual All-Star game.

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday night. They're a deserving trio, but a few key members of the Bengals were left out.

Here are three Bengals players that should've been chosen for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

D.J. Reader

Reader has arguably been the best nose tackle in the NFL this season. His stats don't jump off the page—42 tackles and two sacks—but he's been the backbone of the Bengals' defense.

"He's the cornerstone of it all," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said earlier this month. "He's gonna line up either on the center or shaded on a guard. He's right in the middle, and he commands. When they single block him, he has a good day, and any of those dominant guys inside, you're never going to see a whole bunch of stats. That's not a stat position. But when you can't move him, and he clogs up the middle and then does shed and get off blocks—and DJs able to do that—it just gives us that much more of an advantage."



Reader wasn't even picked as an alternate, which is ridiculous. Sam Hubbard and Larry Ogunjobi are fourth alternates. Reader is having a better season than both of them.

AFC DT's Chosen: DeForest Buckner, Cam Heyward, Chris Jones

Pro Bowler Reader Should Replace: Chiefs Defensive Lineman Chris Jones

Joe Burrow

Burrow is a second alternate, which is nothing to scoff at, but he's having a great season. He's shown he can lead the Bengals to victory with his arm, but has also proven that he'll be patient in matchups that require it—like Cincinnati's Week 15 win in Denver.

The 25-year-old is having a better season than Lamar Jackson.

Josh Allen should also be ahead of Jackson, which means Burrow could realistically be a first alternate.

At the same time, is Justin Herbert having a better year than Burrow? It's close.

The one that stands out the most is Jackson. He's a great player, but both Allen and Burrow should've been chosen instead of him.

AFC QB's Chosen: Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes

Pro Bowler Burrow Should Replace: Lamar Jackson

Chidobe Awuzie

Awuzie has been the Bengals' best cornerback by far, yet Mike Hilton was named a fifth alternate and Awuzie was no where to be found.

No disrespect to Hilton, but Awuzie has had a much bigger impact on the Bengals' defense.

Much like Reader, Awuzie should've at least been an alternate. He's been the best player in the Bengals' secondary this season.

AFC CB's Chosen: Xavien Howard, J.C. Jackson, Denzel Ward, Kenny Moore

Pro Bowler Awuzie Should Replace: Kenny Moore

