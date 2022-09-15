Brian Callahan Praises Ja'Marr Chase Following Performance Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was arguably the best player on the field in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers.

The 22-year-old made big catch after big catch, finishing with 10 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Chase also lined up in different spots with Tee Higgins (concussion) out and Tyler Boyd missing some time during the contest.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan praised Chase on Wednesday.

"I don’t think he’s going to get nearly enough credit for what he did in that game. It was a monumental task for him to take on," Callahan said. "Moving to all the spots. He moved all over the place. He was running routes he hadn’t practiced, which we try not to do to guys. We try to at least give them a chance to have reps on things. But he was playing in the slot, he was playing No. 3, No. 2, he’s playing out wide, running all kinds of different routes on 95 [snaps] or whatever plays, really never came off the field. That kind of effort, I don’t think there’s a precedent for that. The last time somebody played 94 play-game was 20 years ago. I can’t say enough positive things and how impressive that feat was. He’ll not get the recognition he deserves for that. But my God, it was impressive.”

Chase caught what appeared to be the game winning touchdown with two seconds left. He was on the field for all 100 offensive snaps that the Bengals' ran, which was officially 94 plays due to penalty.

Chase picked up right where he left off after a record-setting rookie campaign.

