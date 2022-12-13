Cincinnati Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 15: Ja'Marr Chase Making Push For Top Spot

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got a divisional win against the Browns this week, making their record 9-4 on the season and putting them in good position to go after another AFC North title.

Here are our Week 15 Bengals player power rankings:

1. Joe Burrow (last week: 1) Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Joe Burrow was under pressure for most of the game on Sunday, but he did what he needed to secure the win for the Bengals, including a tight-window touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase, which was probably his best throw of the season. He still has a good shot at making a run at the MVP, and he’ll need some big performances over the next few weeks to win the award. 2. Ja’Marr Chase (last week: 2) Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports With Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd going down very early, Ja’Marr Chase showed why he’s one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL. Star cornerback Denzel Ward had no answers for Chase, and even when the Browns defense knew he was getting the ball, they could stop him. He finished the game with 119 yards on 10 catches and one touchdown. 3. DJ Reader (last week: 8) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The star nose tackle has been outstanding since he returned from injury. He’s one of the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL, and he’s been proving that week after week. He was a key in shutting down both Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb in recent weeks. 4. Trey Hendrickson (last week: 3) © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports As mentioned in previous power rankings, Hendrickson hasn’t been getting as many sacks as last season, but his presence is always known. He’s constantly getting pressure and disrupting opposing pockets, which makes him one of the more valuable players on this Bengals team. 5. Germaine Pratt (last week: 5) © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals linebacker is in a contract year, and his play is likely going to get him paid. Like Reader, Pratt has played a huge role in shutting down Henry and Chubb, as well as making the game winning play against the Chiefs in Week 13. 6. Tee Higgins (last week: 4) © Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports Higgins was sidelined after one play against the Browns with a hamstring injury, but in the weeks without Chase, he proved to be one of the top WR2’s in the NFL. Hopefully for the Bengals he’ll return quickly and their offensive weapons will be back to full health for the stretch run. 7. Sam Hubbard (last week: 6) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Sam Hubbard has passed Hendrickson as the Bengals' sack leader (6.5). His performance as a pass rusher mixed with his ability to stop the run makes him a key player for this defense, especially with Hendrickson expected to miss time. 8. Mike Hilton (last week: 7) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The star slot corner has had a very impressive season to this point, and he’s been making big time plays the past few weeks. His signature game was against the Titans, but he consistently puts together impressive performances. 9. Logan Wilson (last week: 9) © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Wilson is now the Bengals tackle leader after racking up 14 tackles against the Browns. Cincinnati's defense has been impressive this season, and like other players mentioned on this list, Wilson plays a massive part in that. 10. Eli Apple (last week: NA) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports With Chidobe Awuzie out for the season, Eli Apple was asked to step into the CB1 role, and he has played well. It hasn’t been talked about much, but Apple has been outstanding the past few weeks. With games against Mike Evans and Stefon Diggs coming up, he’ll need to continue his hot streak.

Honorable Mentions: Samaje Perine, Cam Taylor-Britt, Vonn Bell and Ted Karras.

