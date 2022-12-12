Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Reflect on 'Perfect' Throw That Helped Propel Bengals Past Browns

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns 23-10 on Sunday, but their offense got off to a slow start.

Joe Burrow missed a few throws, the offensive line was struggling and they were playing without Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst.

Despite all of the issues, it was nothing Ja'Marr Chase and Burrow couldn't fix.

Chase drew a 33-yard pass interference penalty on Denzel Ward, which put the team in scoring position for the first time.

Burrow found Chase for a 15-yard touchdown four plays later. It was a ball the Bengals' star wide receiver didn't see coming.

"I was not ready for that ball, I ain't gonna lie," Chase said with a smirk. "I seen 2-high [safeties] before the snap, usually if it's 2-high then Joe's (Burrow) gonna work in the middle. I didn't see the other safety come down, so that was the cue.

How good was Burrow's throw?

"Perfect, just like that. I can't get a better ball."

Chase caught 10 of Burrow's 18 completions and accounted for 119 of his 239 passing yards.

"I think he thought it was middle-open so he wasn’t really getting the ball," Burrow said. "Fortunately, when Ja’Marr doesn’t think he’s getting the ball, he’s still the best receiver in the league."

The Bengals' might've been shorthanded, but the Burrow-Chase combination helped get their offense going in a big game against a division rival.

