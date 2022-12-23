Community Corner: Cincinnati Bengals Doing Great Things On And Off The Field This Holiday Season

Bengals players and members of the organization are making their impact felt in the community.

Cincinnati is in the middle of a six-game win streak and race for the coveted AFC North crown. Their quest for the AFC's top seed remains alive as well.

There has been a lot to be proud of on the field from this Bengals team this season. The same holds true off the field. Members of the team and organization have continued to show their support of the community during the month of December.

Sam Hubbard Nominated for NFL Honor, Gifts Super Bowl Tickets, Hosts Shopping Spree

The Bengals announced Hubbard as their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for a second consecutive year. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for their accolades on and off the field.

As part of the nomination, Hubbard surprised a lucky fan with Super Bowl tickets.

Hubbard carried on his charitable outreach by hosting his holiday 'Shop With Sam' event for 20 kids. The Sam Hubbard Foundation teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati for the occasion.